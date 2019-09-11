Severe Thunderstorm Watch into Wednesday evening

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southeastern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. tonight. In the NBC15 viewing area this includes: Sauk, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Dane, Columbia, Dodge, Rock, Jefferson, and Walworth counties.

A line of showers and storms is expected to develop late this afternoon and into the evening. This line will push from north to south bringing with it the chance of strong to severe storms.

The main threats include damaging winds and flooding rainfall. A smaller risk remains for hail and an isolated tornado. Be sure to have a way to get weather alerts as we move into the evening and overnight hours. Remember to always stay weather aware.

