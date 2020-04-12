Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin begins Monday

Monday begins Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin, and the current “Safer at Home” order might make a good opportunity for families to prepare and discuss what to do in event of extreme weather.

Governor Tony Evers declared the awareness week to take place from Monday, April 13, through Friday, April 17.

There is a break from the traditional statewide tornado drill due to the ongoing response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to technical limitations, there will be no live test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) that triggers NOAA weather radios and messages on broadcast stations.

Instead, a Virtual Tornado Drill will be happening on Thursday at 1:45 p.m.

“It is essential that people take the time during this important week to ensure everyone living in their home knows what to do when a tornado warning or severe storm is in their area,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “During Thursday’s Virtual Tornado Drill, we encourage them to spend a few minutes going over their plans and identifying where to seek shelter.”

Some communities can still choose to test their own outdoor warning sirens on Thursday, but officials are expecting many will not be doing so.

Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes annually. During the 2019 season, the National Weather Service confirmed 28 tornadoes touched. Of those, 18 occurred during a three-day period in late July across the central portion of the state.

The state has already experienced its first tornado this year. A storm in late March produced an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Grant County. The tornado did not cause any injuries, but it did damage a few properties.

You can find tips on creating a plan with your family by CLICKING HERE.