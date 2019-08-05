Severe storm potential into Monday night

Monday evening will be a time to stay weather aware as strong to severe storms head in our direction. We will be at a "3-High Impact" on our Weather Impact scale as scattered to numerous severe storms are possible. The time frame for active weather will be roughly 7 p.m. to midnight.

A broken line of storms moving through central Wisconsin will congeal into a solid line as the evening progresses. This squall line will bring the potential of damaging winds in excess pf 60 mph. Quarter size hail and heavy rainfall will also be a possibility. Fortunately, while not zero, the tornado threat is very low.

The best chance of severe weather will be north and west of Madison. As the line pushes into extreme southern Wisconsin, it will be in a weakening phase. Everyone will pick up rain this evening with the heaviest totals along the Mississippi where up to an inch if possible.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App can bring you the latest alerts. It is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.