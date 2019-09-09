Severe storms cause power outages in Wisconsin

Both Madison Gas and Electric and Alliant Energy reported outages in South Central Wisconsin amid severe storms Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to Madison Gas and Electric, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, over 100 customers were without power. Over a thousand were reported overnight. Power was restored to most areas around 10 a.m.

With Alliant Energy, most power has been restored in the South Central Wisconsin area after over a thousand were without. Crews are working to fix the remaining number of outages.