Storms lead to flooding, closed roadways in Wisconsin

Severe storms are leading to swollen waterways and flooding in Grant and Crawford counties, putting emergency management on high alert.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office and emergency management officials confirmed flooding in Boscobel and Potosi in Grant County. Authorities could not offer details as they handle the situation.

Crawford County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page that roads and highways in the county are covered in debris, water or completely washed out and say "please stay home. Travel NOT ADVISED at this time."

Unofficial reports from Facebook users show rising water across Grant County. Water and debris in some areas has spilled onto roadways. Authorities were not able to confirm any road closures.

A Tornado Watch has been issued into Thursday night for southwestern Wisconsin, according to the latest information sent to NBC15's meteorologists.

Wauzeka-Steuben School District called NBC15 to confirm that all Wauzeka-Steuben schools will be closed Friday due to severe flooding in the Crawford County school district.

Fennimore Community School District confirmed that their schools will have a two-hour delay, and buses will try to go their normal routes.

According to the 511 map maintained by the Department of Transportation, in Ferryville in Crawford County WIS 35 South at County C is closed due to debris. And WIS 27 North at Wisconsin St in Prairie du Chien is closed also due to debris.

In Grant County, DOT reports that US 61 South is closed from WIS 60 East/Marrietta Valley Rd to WIS 133 because of debris on roadway.

According to Alliant Energy's outage map, at least 600 customers are without power in Crawford county. Alliant is not reporting outages in Grant or Iowa counties at this time.