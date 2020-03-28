Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon - evening

Dust off the board games and stream your favorite movies - off and on rain and storms will impact southern Wisconsin this weekend.

Here's how on forecast model has the rain and storms playing out today. pic.twitter.com/Fa7vj450Ah — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 28, 2020

The storms that develop Saturday afternoon and evening will have to be watched closely. There is a SLIGHT risk (2/5) of severe weather for Madison and points south to the WI-IL border. The rest of the area is under a MARGINAL risk (1/5) of severe weather. If strong storms develop, they will likely impact the area between 4 and 10 p.m. Saturday.

Risk Level: Marginal (1/5) - Slight (2/5)

Timing: 4 - 10 p.m.

Main Threat: Large hail

Tornado Threat: Low, not zero. A tornado threat could materialize if a warm front lifts far enough north.



Greatest severe threat likely stays across IL. pic.twitter.com/EbyOes3NRx — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 28, 2020

Large hail will likely be the greatest threat with any storm that develops this afternoon or evening. There is the potential a tornado threat could develop for places along the WI-IL border this afternoon or evening. Most of the ingredients will be in place for severe weather. The big question is will the most warm, moist and unstable air make it far enough for the tornado threat to materialize.The greatest tornado and severe weather threat will likely stay just south of the area. A severe weather outbreak is likely across parts of IL.

Tornado Threat: Low, not zero (mainly for the WI-IL border)



The position of the warm front will have a big impact on our threat of severe weather.



Warm Front ⬆️ Higher Threat

Warm Front ⬇️ Lower Threat pic.twitter.com/2YpB5jqg55 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) March 28, 2020

Rainfall totals this weekend will likely range from 0.5-1.5" of rain. Locally higher amounts will be possible. This much rain could cause a rise in our local river and lake levels and cause flooding.

With the threat of severe weather in the forecast, now is good time to get your severe weather plan in order and make sure have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts. You can get the latest alerts with the NBC15 Weather Authority app.

