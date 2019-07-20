Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for southern Wisconsin

Severe thunderstorms are underway through parts of the viewing area right now as an intense squall line moves east at 55 mph. There have been radar indicated reports of pea size hail in Iowa and Dane counties as of 2:45 PM.

The largest threat will be damaging winds. In fact, wind speeds close to 40 mph have been reported in Grant and Crawford counties within the last hour.

Heavy rainfall rates in excess of 1.5" inches per hour were reported in Iowa county as the storm rolled through.

Another round of strong to severe storms could develop late tonight. The severity level of those storms will be contingent upon the atmospheres ability to recuperate following the first round of storms.