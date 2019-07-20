Severe thunderstorms and high heat expected Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Dylan Robichaud:
Our primary weather concern heading into your Saturday will be the threat of strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms. A cold front to our north is expected to move through between 2-5 pm today bringing with it the threat of strong winds and hail. Heavy rain and localized flooding is also a concern in some areas. The storms will pass to our southeast by 6-8 pm and we’ll be left with clearing skies overnight.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of storms.
High 89
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the day with another round late Sunday night.
High: 80
Monday: Sunny.
High: 76
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 75
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 82
Friday: Mostly sunny with a passing shower.
High: 84