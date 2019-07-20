Severe thunderstorms and high heat expected Saturday

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Dylan Robichaud:

Our primary weather concern heading into your Saturday will be the threat of strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms. A cold front to our north is expected to move through between 2-5 pm today bringing with it the threat of strong winds and hail. Heavy rain and localized flooding is also a concern in some areas. The storms will pass to our southeast by 6-8 pm and we’ll be left with clearing skies overnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of storms.

High 89

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers early in the day with another round late Sunday night.

High: 80

Monday: Sunny.

High: 76

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 82

Friday: Mostly sunny with a passing shower.

High: 84

