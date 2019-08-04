Severe weather arrives Monday afternoon

We have a couple different weather makers that we are tracking over the next few days. The first one will be Monday afternoon as a short wave trough of low pressure ejects across the upper Midwest. Although the front won't arrive until Tuesday, the upper level low will destabilize our atmosphere, making things more conducive for storms.

Storms will start off as discrete cells across northern Wisconsin, then form into a line segment by the time they reach southern portions of the state. The storms arrive between 3-5 p.m. and clear the viewing area by mid evening.

A secondary front arrives Wednesday bringing with it another round of showers/storms.