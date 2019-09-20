Severe weather preps for Saturday’s Badger game

As Saturday’s Badger game inches closer and closer, so does the potential for severe weather. With it, University of Wisconsin staff are preparing for possible weather delays or concerns.

Badger fans are no stranger to game delays: just last month, a rain delay at the University of South Florida pushed kickoff time back about an hour. In the event of severe weather at Camp Randall Stadium, UW has a plan.

"Planning is a big part of our game day prep when it comes to football Saturdays,” says Marc Lovicott, director of communications, UW-Madison Police Department.

Lovicott says the last weather related incident in Madison was in 2001, when the Badger game was delayed 37 minutes due to rain and lightning.

Though much time has passed since the last delay, UWPD is prepared for anything.

“Our preparations for weather start the week before the game and we're watching extended forecasts to see what the weather models look like, if there's a chance for rain, if that includes a chance for thunderstorms, things like that,” Lovicott says.

If a lightning strike hits within a 10 mile radius of the stadium, the game is delayed for 30 minutes, per Big Ten and UW Policy. If another strike hits, the 30 minute timer starts over. UW meteorologists are also on-call for emergency situations.

“In the event of an emergency evacuation where we have to clear out the bowl, we will activate our emergency evacuation plan and all of our officers and ushers and security who are working the game, in their particular sections, they’ll know where they need to send people,” Lovicott tells NBC15 News.

For fans attending Saturday’s game, ponchos and rain jackets are allowed inside the stadium, but umbrellas are not.

Officials are allowing fans to carry in a sealed water bottle, because pf Saturday’s warm and humid forecast.

