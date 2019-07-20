Severe weather continues to move through viewing area

Storms are moving slightly faster than previously predicted. Based on current radar observations, a strong line of severe thunderstorms is located out in eastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

The thunderstorms are moving east at 60 mph, which will put them in Grant, Crawford, Iowa, and Vernon counties by 1 p.m. These storms will move east in Richland, Iowa, Dane, Green and Sauk counties by 1:45 p.m.

Storm spotters in Minnesota have reported winds higher then 71 mph in the last hour, along with trees down and property damage. Strong winds and heavy rain will be the primary concern with these storms this afternoon. The activity will wrap up by late evening.