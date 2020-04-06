Sewer pipe repaired after weekend overflow, no harm to public

Crews from the City of Madison Engineering Division began fixing a sanitary sewer main pipe on Monday after 1,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was cleaned up from a sanitary sewer overflow over the weekend.

City crews noticed the wastewater ponding in a grassy area while they were doing routine cleaning maintenance at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to the City of Madison Engineering Division.

The overflow was reported to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and began the cleanup.

City maintenance crews removed a 10-foot by 40-foot area of soil and hauled it away for disposal, according to the engineering division. Crews cleaned and sent cameras into the sewer main pipes to search for a cause of the overflow and prevent future issues.

Crews believe the cause was a clog of debris, pipe and dirt.

Residents and services were not impacted. No human contact was reported. There was no long-term effects on the environment and no impacts to surface waters, according to the engineering division.