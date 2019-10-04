Sex offender to be placed in home on Pleasant Hill Rd. near Stoughton

A 38-year-old man convicted of third-degree sexual assault will be placed in a home near Stoughton.

A community notification meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Dunkirk Town Hall located on 654 County Highway N in Stoughton.

Christopher Melendrez will be moving to a home located on Pleasant Hill Road. He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.

At the meeting, authorities will be providing information on his placement and address any safety concerns.

Melendrez is not wanted at this time. The Dane County Sheriff's Office notes any abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated.

