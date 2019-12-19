Sex offender to be relocated in Beloit

A man who sexually assaulted a child in 1998 and 2008 will be relocated in Beloit.

According to the Beloit Police Department, Michael G. Quade will live at 1861 Sun Valley Drive starting Friday. He was released in June and had been living at 1216 Portland Avenue, a temporary placement location rented by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Police say Quade’s targeted victims include minor female acquaintances. Quade was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child in 1998 and 2008. He was also convicted of tampering with a GPS device in 2014 and failing to update information in 2016.

Quade will be on supervision until Feb. 2028. He will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.

Conditions of his supervision include:





No unsupervised contact with minors

No taverns/bars/liquor stores



No contact with the victim



Not to consume alcohol or drugs



Comply with standard sex offender rules



Cooperate with electronic monitoring



Face-to-face contact with law enforcement



Comply with all requirements and lifetime registration of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry

Police expect Quade to comply with the conditions and rules. If there are any violations that occur, contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

