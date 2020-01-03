Sexual assault charge dropped against former Madison Lyft driver

Sexual assault charges against a former Lyft driver have been dropped in Dane County Court.

28-year-old Hassen A. Ahmed of Madison had been charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force for assaulting a woman on Langdon Street in Madison last February.

As NBC15 reported, the woman had just gotten a Lyft ride from Ahmed.

As she was leaving the car, Ahmed asked to use the bathroom in her Langdon Street apartment. It was in her home where Ahmed assaulted her, according to police.

However, the sexual assault charge was dropped on Thursday, seven days before he was to start his trial. His cash bond was also refunded, according to online court records.

