Sexual misconduct allegations against Rev. Nolan deemed not credible

After a thorough investigation, the Diocese’s Sexual Abuse Review Board and the Diocese of Madison now deems allegations of sexual misconduct made against Rev. William A. Nolan were found not credible.

In May 2018, two separate allegations of sexual misconduct against Fr. Nolan were brought forward. One involved a man who claimed abuse from the time he was twelve or thirteen years old, until he was seventeen or eighteen (2006-2011). Another involving a single incident with a man when he was twenty-one years old (2012).

A criminal investigation was opened for the alleged incidents from 2006 to 2011. The Jefferson County District Attorney charged Fr. Nolan with six counts of sexual assault of a child, and Nolan entered a not guilty plea.

In September 2019, a judge dismissed one of the six counts, and on September 13, 2019, Fr. Nolan was acquitted on all of the five remaining counts.

In the coming days Fr. Nolan will be reinstated to his previous status as a retired priest of the Diocese of Madison in good standing.