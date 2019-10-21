Sexy Popeyes chicken sandwich is another Halloween costume no one asked for

Yandy.com is out again with another sexy costume version of something in pop culture.

Already, the online retailer brought us nonsensical costumes like a revealing Mr. Rogers and a skimpy Bob Ross.

Now, we can add the Popeyes chicken sandwich to the list.

On the site, it's called the "Sold Out Chicken Sandwich" costume, but it clearly references Popeyes' hit sandwich which sold out this summer.

Some people even waited in line at the fast food chain for hours to get one.

But you won't have to wait in line for the costume version, which features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice and a white "sold out" stamp.

The chicken sandwich outfit costs about $80.

