Shake Shack testing four-day work weeks for managers

Shake Shack says it has been testing out four-day work weeks. Company CEO Randy Garutti revealed the move in a recent CNN interview.

For now, the four-day work week is only available for managers.

Garutti says there are lots of benefits, including saving parents money on childcare.

Right now, the shortened week is only available in about 30% of Shake Shack’s U.S. locations. They’re considering expanding it to more stores.

Garutti said his goal is to encourage people to grow within the company and eventually become managers themselves.

