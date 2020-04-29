Shake the Lake not happening this year, and its not due to COVID-19

Shake the Lake has been officially canceled in Madison this summer, but it's not because of the coronavirus, organizers say.

Vern Stenman, President of Big Top Sports + Entertainment, tells NBC15 that the sponsors of the annual fireworks festival, Festival Foods and the Madison Mallards, are seeking a way to support a larger version of the Fourth of July fireworks festival.

Stenman says organizers began re-evaluating the future of the event before the pandemic struck, and are now weighing five to six different options and are waiting to hear back from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Organizers hope the new festival will have a new location and larger scale, Stenman says. "We had hoped to announce those plans 4-6 weeks ago, but the pandemic has stopped our ability to finalize plans for any new events at this time," he told NBC15 News.

Shake the Lake usually takes place around the July 4th holiday along Lake Monona in downtown Madison. The festival is known for its over-the-water fireworks, music concerts and food.