Share Your Holidays barrels delivered to schools and businesses

Two Men and a Truck volunteer their time for two days to deliver barrels to hold non-perishable food items for the annual Share Your Holidays campaign.

Schools and businesses across Dane County will have these barrels throughout the holiday season. People are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item that will go to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

This year the theme is every 'one' makes a difference when it comes to fighting hunger. Whether it's the big 'one' like the difference one year of food can make to a child or the small 'one' such as sharing or liking a social media post. Every 'one' makes an impact on helping those facing hunger in our area.

This year Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin expanded to several new schools within the Madison Metropolitan School District.

Last year, the campaign raised 4.45 million meals and this year the goal is to raise 4.5 million meals.

If you'd like to help us in reaching our goal click here.