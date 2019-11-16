Share Your Holidays raises funds for those in need

The holidays are just around the corner, meaning there is no better time to give back.

2019 NBC15 Share Your Holidays to Eliminate Hunger campaign honors how all kinds of "ones" make a difference.

That is what NBC15 News is promoting with the Share Your Holidays campaign, raising funds for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

NBC15 crews were at Metcalfe’s Market near West Towne Mall on Saturday, raising funds for the Share Your Holidays campaign.

Volunteers sold hot dogs for $1, and accepted cash and card donations. According to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, $1 can provide up to three meals.

Organizers of the event say even a small donation can make a big difference.

“Hunger and homelessness never goes away. There's always a need in Madison … We're all one medical bill away from being in a rough spot ourselves. So if all of us take just a couple of dollars and they tack in on to your grocery bill, that's less than cup of coffee these days,” says Tom Edwardson, assistant manager of Metcalfe’s Market.

If you were unable to stop by on Saturday, it is not too late. Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and NBC15 crews will be at Metcalfe’s Market at Hilldale on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

