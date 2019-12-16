Shawano Co. Sheriff credits K9 with help arresting person Saturday night

Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says its K9 helped arrest a person who is now facing multiple charges including burglary and 4th Operating while intoxicated.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Bieber said his deputies located a stolen vehicle out of Waupaca County in the Caroline area Saturday night. The sheriff said they believed the driver was intoxicated and wanted for armed robbery.

When the driver ignored commands, the sheriff’s office deployed K9 Rekon to help.

Authorities said the driver was taken to the hospital and then transported to the Shawano County Jail.

Sheriff Bieber said the driver is facing charges of 4th OWI, operating after revocation, burglary, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting/obstructing and operating a motor vehicle without owners consent.

