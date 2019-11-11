Shawano County deer poaching

A hunter is being cited for harvesting two bucks during the 2019 archery season.

According to wardens from Shawano, Waupaca and Outagamie Counties – the man shot an 8-point buck in September while he was archery hunting in Shawano County. Instead of registering the deer with his archery license, he had another hunter register it with their hunting license.

Later in October, wardens say the same hunter shot a 10-point buck and registered it with his own license.

In Wisconsin, hunters are not allowed to party hunt during archery season, meaning you can’t fill someone else’s archery tag.

The wardens seized both of the animals and several citations are now pending.