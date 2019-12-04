She lied on her resume; judge gave her prison time

A little embellishment on a resume is not unheard of.

Maybe you told a prospective employer that you’re a master at Photoshop. Perhaps you even said you were excellent in Microsoft Office.

Even so, those resume fibs pale in comparison to what Veronica Hilda Theriault confessed to Tuesday. The Australian woman will spend between 12 and 25 months in prison after pleading guilty to deception, dishonesty, and abuse of public office.

According to CNN, Theriault lied on her resume in 2017 to land a gig as the chief information officer with South Australia’s Department of the Premier and Cabinet. She filled it with false information relating to her education and previous employers.

Once she landed the interview, she posed as a former employer on the phone during a reference check and gave herself a glowing review, the court learned.

The chief information officer role paid her 270,000 Australian dollars, equal to about $185,000 in American currency. It also gave her access to sensitive government information.

“You fraudulently obtained employment for which you were paid a large salary and in the course of which you may have had access to sensitive material,” Judge Michael Boylan said.

She only lasted a little over a month in the role. But before she was fired, she had earned about AU$33,000 ($22,500) and hired her brother, who also lacked the qualifications to work there.

The court learned Theriault’s falsehoods extended beyond her resume. After reviewing her LinkedIn profile, it was discovered the 46-year-old used a photo of 27-year-old model Kate Upton instead of herself.

According to Newsweek, she used a fake payslip to negotiate a higher salary.

Theriault’s defense told the court she felt deep shame and was embarrassed by the revelation of her crimes. They argued that the crimes were unlikely to be repeated.

Her mental health deteriorated shortly after she started the role, CNN reported. Boylan took that into consideration before sentencing but also mulled the serious nature of her crimes.

Theriault is eligible for parole after a year.

