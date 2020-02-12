“She never came back”: Janesville homicide victim’s girlfriend remembers last moments

Monday morning, hours before Janesville resident Seairaha Winchester was scheduled to start her new job, she was shot and killed.

Winchester, 30, had four children. She was with her friend Brittany McAdory, 27, who was also shot and killed.

Hannah Tollefson said Winchester, her girlfriend, moved in with her 2 months ago. Tollefson said the couple was eager to start a new chapter together.

“She said she'd be back,” Tollefson said. “She never came back.”

Tollefson said her last memory with Winchester was Sunday night. The two talked about Winchester’s new job at a senior living center.

According to Tollefson, the victim’s first shift was set for 10 a.m. Her body was discovered with gunshot wounds by first responders around 3:20 a.m. She later died from injuries in the hospital.

Winchester’s mother wrote to NBC15 News, in part, “She always dreamed of becoming a hospice nurse.”

Tollefson remembered the first time her girlfriend told her about the job: “I was just so excited for her because I knew she was going through a rough time for a while, and I knew that’s what she needed. Her work shirt is still on her bed.”

Wednesday night, Janesville police said the investigation was still in its early stages. They said they have a suspect but are not releasing the name at the time.

