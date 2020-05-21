Shed fire in Janesville Township causes $280K in damage

A fire is estimated to have caused $280,000 in damage after a metal shed caught fire in the Janesville Township Thursday afternoon.

The Janesville Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 4500 block of West Highway 11, where they found a 50’ by 70’ metal pole shed smoking.

The firefighters were able to quench the flames in about 30 minutes using a "water shuttle operation," the fire department says.

No one was in the shed when it caught fire, and no injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire department estimates the flames caused $280,000 in damage, including to one tractor and three vehicles inside the shed.