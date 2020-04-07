Shell casings recovered from downtown Madison gunfire

At least a dozen shell casings have been recovered from a shooting scene near downtown Madison on Tuesday afternoon.

The casings were recovered near S. Park Street and W. Olin Avenue. There have been no reported injuries.

Many witnesses called 911 to report the gunfire, with two uninvolved motorists telling officers that their vehicles were hit by bullets at 2:17 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Witnesses report at least one gunman firing from a white car at another car.

Officers have found a parked, and unoccupied dark colored sedan in the area with apparent bullet damage. A witness said several teens had run from the sedan. It is not known if this was the car being targeted, according to MPD.

Many officers and detectives are on the case with MPD's Violent Crime Unit taking the lead. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.