Shenzhen becomes first Chinese city to ban eating cats and dogs

Shenzhen has become the first city in China to ban eating cats and dogs.

The Chinese government said Thursday that under new rules effective May 1, it will be illegal to eat animals raised to be pets, CNN reports.

The government has already banned eating wild animals. This comes after scientists concluded the coronavirus likely spread to humans in a wild animal market in Wuhan, China.

Animals that can be still eaten include pig, cattle, sheep, donkey, rabbit, chicken, duck, goose, pigeon, quail, and aquatic animals.