Sheriff: 2 missing girls were last seen with Ohio man

Authorities are searching for two missing Ohio girls who were both last seen with the same man in Fremont, Ohio, investigators said.

Lauren Robles and Rayne Kowpak have been reported missing, officials with the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office said.

Both were last seen Wednesday around 9 a.m. in the area of Ohio Avenue in Fremont, according to authorities.

Officials said both girls, whose ages were not provided, were last seen with a man named Isaiah Kelly.

Authorities did not say what Kelly's involvement in the case might be, but did say the trio is believed to be together.

Robles is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds.

She has black hair, tinted blue, and brown eyes, officials said, and was last seen wearing black Nike joggers and a black Nike hoodie.

Kowpak is described as being is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has wavy sandy-colored hair and bluish-green eyes and has freckles, investigators said, and was last seen wearing black shorts and a mint green shirt with a pink hoodie over it.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 419-332-2613.