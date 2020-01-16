Sheriff: 26yo man didn't die in hit-and-run, now investigating it as a homicide

The Blue Mounds man who investigators initially believed was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday did not die as a result of a crash, the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office says. They are now investigating the 26-year-old's death as a homicide.

His body was found along County Highway JG, just south Bergum Road, in Blue Mounds. Investigators had believed the man, whose name has not been released, was struck while running early Wednesday morning.

The update comes after the Dane Co. Medical Examiner completed its preliminary investigation.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone in the area of CTH JG near Bergum Road in the town of Blue Mounds between the hours of 12:45 pm and 1:15 pm on Wednesday, January 15, is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900.