The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 36-year-old inmate who did not return from work Sunday.

Selina Rae Littlewolf has Huber privileges and was due at the jail at 1 a.m. Sunday. Her last known address is on Winneshiek Drive in Wisconsin Dells.

Littlewolf is serving a 10-month sentence on an OWI charge, misdemeanor bail jumping, and operating after revocation.

If anyone knows her current whereabouts call the sheriff’s office at 608-742-4166.