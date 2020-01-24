Sheriff: Eagle-eyed witness helps catch the man who left this kitten on a Lincoln Co. road

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says a 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday for animal cruelty.

Investigators received a call from a homeowner in the town of Pine River reporting a driver stopped on the road and dropped off a kitten. The deputy searched through the woods and found the kitten curled up by a tree crying.

The witness wrote down the license plate number of the vehicle involved and the deputy located the suspect at his town of Merrill home. He admitted his involvement in the matter and was arrested on charges of intentionally abandoning and intentionally mistreating an animal.

The kitten was taken to the Lincoln County Humane Society. The kitten, named Hope, was not harmed.

The suspect was able to post bond and was released.