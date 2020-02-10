Sheriff: Grant Co. high-speed chase hits triple-digit speeds, lasts for miles

An attempt to arrest a suspect, who was wanted on multiple felonies, at a house in Platteville turned into a high speed chase that ended up winding through a cornfield and landed two people in jail, according to the Grantville Sheriff’s Office.

As two deputies were arriving at the house, on Plaza Drive, around 8 p.m. Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office explains, the suspect, Travis W. Aide, was just pulling out of the driveway. Deputies said Aide almost struck one of them with the 1988 Chevrolet truck, which bore a stolen license plate.

Aide then allegedly hit the gas and sped down Cushman Road, heading east and trying to escape. The deputies began chasing him, however, during the pursuit, one of them failed to negotiate a sharp corner and slid off the gravel road. The deputy was reportedly unhurt, but his cruiser was disabled.

The chase continued for another ten miles and reached triple-digit speeds, as the other deputy continued pursuing Aide, whose truck apparently broke down under the strain of such high speeds, and began smoking, the Sheriff’s Office continued.

Trying to pull off into a driveway, Aide reportedly went into a cornfield near Dry Hollow Road and did loops through it until his truck finally gave out. The Sheriff’s Office said Aide immediately surrendered and was taken into custody. The other person in the truck, identified as 20-year-old Taylor M. Rode, of Platteville, had multiple outstanding warrants against him and was taken into custody as well.

Between the two, they had at least nine felony and misdemeanor warrants out for the arrest across three counties. As a result of the chase, two more counts were levied against Aide and three more against Rode.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

