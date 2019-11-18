Sheriff: Janesville man faces 4th OWI after being found parked in the street

A 70-year-old Janesville man was arrested Sunday evening after deputies reportedly found his vehicle sitting in the middle of the road and him blacked out in it.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff's Office, Paul L. Nardini was booked on what would be his fourth Operating While Intoxicated offense.

Deputes were alerted around 6:10 p.m. to a vehicle stopped S. Smith Rd. near E. CTH J, in Turtle Township, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they found Nardini passed out and, when he awoke, he was slurring his words and appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies added he apparently had struck a bridge support vehicle before stopping.

Nardini refused to take a breathalyzer test, authorities said in a release Monday morning, noting they have taken a blood sample and the results were not known at the time. He is currently being held at the Rock Co. jail and had his first court appearance set for Monday at 3 p.m.