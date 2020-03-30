Sheriff Mahoney talks safety in Dane County Jail amid COVID-19

Doctors diagnosed two inmates and two deputies in the last week.

Two deputies test positive for COVID-19; Sheriff Mahoney talks about safety measures in jail.

With those confirmed cases, family members of inmates have reached out to NBC15 News, concerned about the care their loved ones are getting.

Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said law enforcement is taking steps to make sure everyone is safe. Mahoney said the two sick deputies are currently quarantined at home and the inmates are quarantined within the jail.

In addition to sanitizing the area, law enforcement is working out other plans to make sure inmates and employees are complying with social distancing.

"We've worked with the department of corrections to get individuals out of jail who don't need to be here who are strictly on rule violations, verses law violations," Sheriff Mahoney said.

Mahoney said anyone who should be kept in jail, will be, including violent offenders.

Right now, they are waiting for the results of more COVID-19 tests for eight to twelve inmates and six staff members.