Sheriff: Missing Minnesota 14-year-old found safe in Portage

(FOX Carolina News)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing 14-year-old child who was last seen Thursday in Minnesota has been found in Wisconsin.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, its counterpart in Ramsey County, Minnesota, was searching for the teen and had reason to believe the teen may have traveled to Portage, Wisconsin, or the Columbia County-area.

In an update to its Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said he was located in Portage and is safe.

Most Read

Multiple police units respond to Midvale Boulevard Monday afternoon.
MPD investigating suspected homicide
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker...
Former Badger Cephus suspended indefinitely by NFL
Sun Prairie Area School District is disputing the details of a report about an incident in the...
Sun Prairie schools disputes claims in girls’ locker room incident
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

The starting line on State St. jus off the UW Library mall
These roads are being closed for the Crazylegs Classic
Shot fired through front door of Lake Mills home
Kenosha police officers helped an 84-year-old man escape his van when it caught on fire.
Caught on camera: Police help 84-year-old driver escape van fire
Entrance of The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin.
The Oaks Golf Course finishes major renovation ahead of 20 year anniversary
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Judge tosses former Whitewater student’s harassment lawsuit