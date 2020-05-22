Sheriff: Missing Minnesota 14-year-old found safe in Portage

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing 14-year-old child who was last seen Thursday in Minnesota has been found in Wisconsin.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, its counterpart in Ramsey County, Minnesota, was searching for the teen and had reason to believe the teen may have traveled to Portage, Wisconsin, or the Columbia County-area.

In an update to its Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said he was located in Portage and is safe.