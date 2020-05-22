Sheriff: Missing Minnesota 14-year-old could be in Portage, Columbia Co.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing 14-year-old autistic child who was last seen Thursday in Minnesota.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, its counterpart in Ramsey County, Minnesota, is searching for Brody Heibner and has reason to believe the teen may have traveled to Portage, Wisconsin, or the Columbia County-area.

Heibner, who hails from the St. Paul region, could be in danger, it warned. Investigators believe he may have been left by trains or possibly found another way to travel. He is known to hang out in vacant buildings, worksites, and parks.

He was wearing a light gray sweatshirt, jeans, black Adidas shoes, and had a dark-colored backpack, the last time he was seen. The 14-year-old stands 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 120 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7320.

