Sheriff: Notes left about high medical bills at murder-suicide scene

Authorities in Washington state say an elderly couple was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, and the man left notes citing high medical costs as a factor.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office responded to a home after a 77-year-old man called 911 to tell the dispatcher he was going to shoot himself. He also said he prepared a note for the sheriff. The dispatcher was unable to keep the man on the phone.

When deputies arrived, they set up a perimeter around the home, and after an hour or attempting to make contact outside the home, they used a robotic camera to find the man and his 76-year-old wife dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The notes said the wife was dealing with medical problems and the couple didn't have the money to pay for medical care.

“It is very tragic that one of our senior citizens would find himself in such desperate circumstances where he felt murder and suicide were the only option," Sheriff Bill Elfo said. "Help is always available with a call to 911.”

Two dogs were taken into custody. The sheriff's office is notifying family members from out of state.