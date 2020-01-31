Sheriff: Opioid overdose deaths declining in Columbia Co.

Some good news for Columbia County in the battle against opioid addiction. According to Sheriff Roger Brander, the number of overdose calls for help and deaths declined last year to their lowest point in the past four years.

Brander credits the decline to his Office’s “fight to aggressively deter drug crimes in our community.” He added that it has taken years of working together with community partners and aggressive enforcement of drug laws and increased awareness.

“We wish to thank the community for your hard work, support, and collaborative efforts while we all continue making Columbia County a great place to live, visit, and do business in,” Brander said. “Together we can and are making a difference.”

Columbia County Drug Overdose Calls for Help:



2016: 84

84 2017: 70

70 2016: 103

103 2016: 65

Columbia County Drug Overdose Deaths:



2016: 15

15 2017: 11

11 2016: 18

18 2016: 10

10

Life Expectance Rises Nationwide

For the first time in four years, life expectancy in the U.S. has gone up.

The increase is small — just a month. But it marks at least a temporary halt to a downward trend.

The rise is mostly due to lower death rates for cancer and drug overdoses.

The government calculation released Thursday is for 2018. On average, an infant born that year is expected to live about 78 years and 8 months.

For decades, U.S. life expectancy was on the upswing, but then for a four-year period it declined or held steady.