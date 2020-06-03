Sheriff, Police Chief join in taking a knee to honor George Floyd

The two top law enforcement officers in Dane County and Madison joined in a special tribute to George Floyd.

Sheriff David Mahoney and Police Chief Victor Wahl took a knee with demonstrators for a moment of prayer and meditation honoring George and to keep focus on justice for his family.

The scene took place around 1:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County’s Allied Family Center.

They were joined by BGCDC CEO Michael Johnson, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Downtown Madison’s Tiffany Kenney, players from Forward Madison, and other protesters for the tribute.

