Sheriff, Police Chief join in taking a knee to honor George Floyd

(WMTV/Gabriella Rusk)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 2:56 PM, Jun 03, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The two top law enforcement officers in Dane County and Madison joined in a special tribute to George Floyd.

Sheriff David Mahoney and Police Chief Victor Wahl took a knee with demonstrators for a moment of prayer and meditation honoring George and to keep focus on justice for his family.

The scene took place around 1:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County’s Allied Family Center.

They were joined by BGCDC CEO Michael Johnson, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Downtown Madison’s Tiffany Kenney, players from Forward Madison, and other protesters for the tribute.



 