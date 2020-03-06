Sheriff: Rock Co. residents warned about bogus calls from phony deputy

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning members of the community that a second person has reported receiving a phone call from someone posing as a deputy.

Sheriff Tony Knudson explained the caller claimed to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and left a voice mail. In it, the individual told the recipient that they had a warrant out for their arrest. He added that multiple people have reported getting calls.

Knudson wanted to remind people his office will not call people to tell them they have a warrant and any call like that is likely a scam.

Anyone who receives a call like is asked not to give out any information then report it to the Sheriff’s Office by calling 605-757-2244.

If someone ever wants to verify if a caller works for the Sheriff’s Office they can call also and ask if the person works there.

