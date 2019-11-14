Sheriff releases name of the Necedah man found dead in his home

An autopsy has determined the Necedah man found dead in his home earlier this week died from blunt force trauma, according to the Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office.

Authorities identified the man as Jason Dailey and say deputies found the 26-year-old's body Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. when they went to his home for a welfare check.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate his death with the assistance of the Necedah Police Dept., Juneau Co. Medical Examiner's Office, the State Crime Lab, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sheriff Brent Oleson noted Dailey's partner Crystal Pharis has been taken into custody on a probation violation and is currently being held in the Juneau Co. jail.

Oleson did not identify the 27-year-old Pharis as a suspect in Dailey's death, however he did note more charges are expected to be filed against her soon.