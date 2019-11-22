Sheriff's Department investigating after 3 bins of cats left at Taylor County shelter

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person responsible for dropping off three bins filled with cats overnight Wednesday.

According to a post on the Taylor County Humane Society Facebook page, the cats were dropped off between 8:30 Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Shelter staff said the cats are quite sick, which was only worsened by being left out in the cold rain.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Taylor County Sheriff's Department at 715-748-2200.

