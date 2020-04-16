Sheriff: Can't confirm SWAT teams near DeForest is manhunt for escaped inmates

The Dane County SWAT team is responding to a home near DeForest in what the Sheriff's Office couldn't confirm as being connecting to a manhunt for two escaped inmates from the Columbia County Correctional Institution Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office adds, though, that "that's what they're hoping for."

The escape has garnered a massive law enforcement response across Dane and Columbia counties Thursday. Police say inmates James Newman, 37, and Thomas Deering, 46, escaped from the prison Thursday morning and are believed to be heading towards the Madison area.

Both men are considered dangerous, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections says, and urges anyone with information about their whereabouts to call law enforcement immediately.