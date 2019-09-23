Sheriff's Office: Organized group behind burglary spree in Dane Co.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office now believes an organized group is behind a spree of burglaries and stolen vehicles in the county.

In a release Monday, the Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement responded to a series of home burglaries, stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins over the weekend.

On Saturday around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home burglary on Haydon Road in the Village of Windsor. Residents reported a burglary in progress after seeing a group of people in their home via security cameras.

The residents arrived home in time to see two white SUV’s driving away from the home, and were able to get the license plates of the vehicles, a Lexus and Infinity.

The Sheriff’s Office says suspects got into the home using a garage door opener left inside an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway.

The suspects took cash, jewelry and other valuables, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Law enforcement followed the vehicles but eventually ended the pursuit.

The Lexus and Infinity were reported stolen from Fond Du Lac County.

Law enforcement believe this was the same group caught on camera at around 1:30 am, running through a neighborhood in Cottage Grove looking for unlocked vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information or additional video to contact them on their tip line at (608) 284-6900.