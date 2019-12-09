Sheriff's Office releases name of Blanchardville man killed UTV wreck

The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 69-year-old Blanchardville man killed over the weekend in a UTV crash in the Town of York.

David J. Laurent died Sunday when the UTV he was driving rolled while traveling at a low speed along a steep embankment on private property, investigators explained. Laurent was partially thrown from the vehicle and became trapped underneath it.

Green Co. Sheriff’s deputies and Blanchardville first responders were called to the scene, in the W8800 block Highway 39, around 1:48 p.m. Laurent was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Sheriff’s Office, he was not wearing a helmet.

A passenger in the UTV was not injured, the Sheriff’s Office said at the time. The crash remains under investigation.

