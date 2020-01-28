Sheriff's Office seeking potential witness of Blue Mounds murder

Authorities are continuing to ask the public for leads in the murder of Nicholas Day in Blue Mounds on Jan. 15.

On Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they would like to speak with a potential witness, a runner described as having a full beard and wearing a jacket with red stripes. The Sheriff’s Office says the jacket is like the one pictured above.

At this time investigators believe 26-year-old Day was killed as a result of homicide violence along County Highway JG, near Bergum Road, between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m on Jan. 15. At first, authorities believed it to be a fatal hit-and-run, but now believe it to be a homicide.

Investigators would like to speak with the runner and anyone else who may have been in the area of CTH JG, Bergum Road, Stewart County Park and Nohn Road.

Witnesses could include delivery drivers, utility workers, construction workers or anyone else who may have had business in the area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are still looking to talk to anyone who was in the area to call call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900.

