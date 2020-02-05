Detectives in Nicholas Day killing looking for driver of this truck, not a suspect

The Dane County Sheriff's Office needs to speak to a driver of a truck believed to be connected to the killing of Nicholas Day in Blue Mounds last January.

The Sheriff's Office wants to speak to the owner of the dark-colored pickup truck pictured above. The vehicle was seen on camera approaching a turn onto Orchard Street from Main Street at around 12:34 p.m. in Mt. Horeb.

Authorities say the driver is not considered a suspect in the killing at this time.

As NBC15 has reported, the body of Nicholas Day was found on the shoulder of CTH JG in Blue Mounds on Jan. 15. At first, the Sheriff's Office reported that Day had died because of a hit-and-run.

Now, authorities believe it to be a violent killing.

A suspect in the killing has not been identified.



Nicholas Day

Authorities have tracked several leads, including a a jogger believed to be in the area when the killing happened.

If this is your vehicle or you know the owner, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (608) 284-6900 or the Dane County Communications Center at (608) 255-2345. This person is not considered a suspect, but may be able to provide crucial information.