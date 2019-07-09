CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) -- Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any known information about a home burglary in Cross Plains. According to authorities, the crime happened Monday evening just after 6 p.m. and the victim got home to find her back door shattered and a number of electronics and other items missing. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the tip line at (608) 284-6900. Tips can remain anonymous.
Sheriff’s office asks for assistance following home burglary in Cross Plains
By Staff |
Posted: Tue 10:00 AM, Jul 09, 2019 |
Updated: Tue 10:02 AM, Jul 09, 2019