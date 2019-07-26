“She’s a gift:” students surprise former teacher for 95th birthday

For many of us, teachers have helped shape our education. However, one group of students went above and behind to honor their high school music instructor on her 95th birthday.

Virginia Johnson, a Madison-area native, taught music at Frankfurt American High School in Germany for nearly three decades.

Around 30 of Johnson’s former Frankfurt High School students held a special reunion Friday afternoon at her residence at Oakbrook senior housing in Madison.

Three former students who had not seen her since graduating in the late 1960's, surprised her by singing.

“I was surprised!” Johnson said.

“Her first assignment with the Dept. of Defense School Systems was in Japan in the in the mid-1950’s, and I think she spent two years there, and then found a way to transfer to Germany,” said Bill Hoot, a former student and one of the organizers of the reunion.

Her students came from all over the country to visit, including California, Washington D.C., Missouri, Georgia, Hawaii and more. Hoot said many of their parents were serving in the military, and that is what brought them all together.

“I taught in Blanchadrville, taught in Delavan and taught in Madison, and then I went to Tokyo and Frankfurt and found all these people," Johnson said.

Former student Joe Caldwell was one of the three students who had not seen Johnson since graduating in 1967. He said he has kept the friendships he made while in the choral group she directed for more than 50 years.

“I was in love with her for the entire time that I was in school there,” Caldwell said.

All of the students said she has had a profound impact on their lives.

“She was such a friend then and such an incredible teacher, that 51 years later, and for some of us 52 years later, we are still coming back to honor her and thank her,” said former student Deborah Dukes.

Johnson said for the past five years or so, she has attended several reunions with her former students.

“Those were the best years of my teaching career,” she said.

